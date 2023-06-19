Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ETW opened at $8.28 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 76,495 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
