Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXG opened at $8.06 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXG. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

