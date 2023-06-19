Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.92.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.