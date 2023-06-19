Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 978 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 13.4% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.