Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $217.67 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.61 and a 200-day moving average of $210.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.