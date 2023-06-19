Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,178 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,543,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,362 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

