Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 141 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $241.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.21 and its 200-day moving average is $251.48. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.