Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VWO opened at $41.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.