Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,945,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Shares of ECL opened at $182.04 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $183.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

