Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $182.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.09. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $183.28.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,945,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

