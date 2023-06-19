ELIS (XLS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29,265.97

ELIS (XLS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. ELIS has a market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $29,265.97 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018553 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018309 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014994 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,380.90 or 0.99996108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002487 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0405246 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $855.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.