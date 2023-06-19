Elme Communities (ELME) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Elme Communities stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elme Communities Company Profile

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

