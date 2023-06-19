Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) vs. Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Head to Head Survey

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Global Self Storage pays out 116.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Elme Communities pays out -240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Self Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Self Storage and Elme Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elme Communities 0 3 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.61%. Elme Communities has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.09%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Elme Communities.

32.3% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Elme Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Elme Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 22.76% 5.73% 4.10% Elme Communities -12.32% -2.10% -1.42%

Risk & Volatility

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and Elme Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $12.16 million 4.63 $2.06 million $0.25 20.20 Elme Communities $209.38 million 6.62 -$30.87 million ($0.30) -52.67

Global Self Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Elme Communities on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

