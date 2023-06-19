Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires 2,879 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

