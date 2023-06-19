Emerald Advisors LLC Buys 2,844 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $73.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

