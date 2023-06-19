Emerald Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Emerald Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 112,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98,725 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.64 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.