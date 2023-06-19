Emerald Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.76 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.36 and a 200 day moving average of $173.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

