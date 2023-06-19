Emerald Advisors LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 55,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1,412.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 305,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

