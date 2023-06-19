Emerald Advisors LLC Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $104.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.