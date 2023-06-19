Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases 738 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,281 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,045,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,438,000 after acquiring an additional 478,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,200 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $32.33.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

