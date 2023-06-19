Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $77.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.38. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

