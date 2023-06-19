Emerald Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.38. The company has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

