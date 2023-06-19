Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCD stock opened at $293.70 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

