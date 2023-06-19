Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,038,000 after buying an additional 5,189,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after buying an additional 339,420 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,333,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,754,000 after buying an additional 711,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

