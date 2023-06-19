Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.66 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

