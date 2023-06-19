Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 156.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 38,040 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 12.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 943,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $424.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

Featured Articles

