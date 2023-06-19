Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $87.28 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.