Empowered Funds LLC Buys 1,304 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Home Depot by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Home Depot by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $300.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.75 and a 200 day moving average of $304.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

