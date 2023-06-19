Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at $92,264,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 497.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,082,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,404,000 after buying an additional 901,624 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 777,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth about $44,749,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,918,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

QDEL opened at $87.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.57. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

