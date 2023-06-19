Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

