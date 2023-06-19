Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Raised by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $954,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,051,000 after acquiring an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

