Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 17.3 %

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.31 on Friday. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

Energy Focus’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 20th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

