Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Lessened by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,656 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

