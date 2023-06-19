Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $141.96 million for the quarter.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 56,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,359,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,013,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

