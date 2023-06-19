Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,822.50 ($22.80).
Several brokerages have commented on ENT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.77) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($22.59) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.14), for a total value of £638,976.80 ($799,520.52). Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
About Entain
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
