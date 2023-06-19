EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $113.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

