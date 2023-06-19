Ethereum (ETH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.75 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $206.95 billion and approximately $3.75 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,721.55 or 0.06525479 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00032158 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,208,826 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

