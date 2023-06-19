Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

