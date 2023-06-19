Evercore ISI Boosts Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target to $5.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Cognyte Software stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $399.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 685,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 937,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,406 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

