Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $425.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

