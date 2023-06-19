FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Shares Purchased by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. FAST Acquisition Corp. II accounts for about 5.1% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,889,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 820,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 508,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,630,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,578,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America.

