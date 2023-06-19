Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FAST has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.57.

FAST stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

