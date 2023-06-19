Financial Comparison: Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) versus Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Manhattan Associates and Elys Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 2 0 0 2.00 Elys Game Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus price target of $177.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.59%. Elys Game Technology has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.83%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys Game Technology has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 16.95% 67.34% 25.76% Elys Game Technology -42.56% -149.15% -52.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Elys Game Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $767.08 million 15.51 $128.96 million $2.18 87.99 Elys Game Technology $42.68 million 0.46 -$18.26 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Elys Game Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Elys Game Technology

(Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.