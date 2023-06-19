Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Finning International Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. Finning International has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

