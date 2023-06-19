Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Finning International Trading Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. Finning International has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $29.72.
Finning International Increases Dividend
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finning International (FINGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.