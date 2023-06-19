First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNLC opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $32.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 31.67%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $49,106.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,988 shares of company stock worth $97,455. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

