First Community Trust NA Sells 71 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Community Trust NA lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.75. The stock has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.