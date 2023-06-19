Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Fortive also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.82 EPS.

Fortive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTV opened at $71.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $72.84.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

