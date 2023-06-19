Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

