Foster Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

ABBV stock opened at $138.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

