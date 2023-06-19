Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Shares of FRD stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.06. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $13.38.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

About Friedman Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

