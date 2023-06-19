Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Friedman Industries Price Performance
Shares of FRD stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.06. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $13.38.
Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.
Featured Articles
